Porter has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right knee synovitis.

Porter was cleared to play the front end of the Bucks' back-to-back set Saturday against the Hawks, when he logged 18 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in a 122-99 loss. He'll sit for Sunday's contest, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Cavaliers. Ryan Rollins should take on a larger role offensively in Porter's absence.