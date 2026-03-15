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Porter has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right knee synovitis.

Porter was cleared to play the front end of the Bucks' back-to-back set Saturday against the Hawks, when he logged 18 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in a 122-99 loss. He'll sit for Sunday's contest, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Cavaliers. Ryan Rollins should take on a larger role offensively in Porter's absence.

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