Porter racked up 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Porter made his presence felt on both ends of the court Tuesday, notching his first double-double since Feb. 27 and his best scoring output since Feb. 24. The two blocks were also his best output since the All-Star break, though Porter isn't known for his defensive prowess. The sixth-year veteran, who should be in line for more minutes and a bigger role offensively due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game since the break.