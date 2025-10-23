Porter will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his left ankle injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Doc Rivers said postgame that Porter's ankle sprain looked "pretty bad," and the point guard will undergo further testing Thursday. Porter poured in 10 points in nine minutes before exiting Wednesday's contest after stepping on Bobby Portis's foot. Ryan Rollins started the second half in place of Porter, and it looks like Rollins and Cole Anthony would handle most of the point guard duties if Porter misses time. Milwaukee faces Toronto on Friday.