Bucks' Kevin Porter: Will play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Porter sprained his left ankle Opening Night and underwent meniscus surgery in early November after sustaining the injury during his return-to-play process. However, he's set to return Saturday. It's unknown whether the 25-year-old point guard will operate under a minutes restriction, though it appears likely given his extended absence.