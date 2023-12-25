Middleton provided 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Knicks.

It was the best scoring effort of the season from Middleton, who also tied his season high in made threes. The veteran forward has taken his production up a notch in December, scoring at least 20 points in four of his last eight games and averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 boards, 4.6 assists, 2.1 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.