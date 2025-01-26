Middleton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Middleton has been in and out of the lineup of late as he continues to manage bilateral ankle issues, and his status is once again in question for Monday. If he is unable to go, Andre Jackson and Gary Trent could see increased roles.
