Middleton (ankles) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Head coach Doc Rivers noted in his pregame presser that he expected Middleton to go Monday evening, and the Texas A&M product has now officially been cleared by the team's medical staff. He'll look to bounce back after being held scoreless over 19 minutes Saturday against the Clippers.
