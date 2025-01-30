Middleton is probable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to ankle injury management.
This isn't anything new, as Middleton has often been listed in the injury report due to injury management following the offseason ankle surgery he sustained. However, Middleton has been struggling lately, going scoreless in two of his previous three appearances off the bench.
