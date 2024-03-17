Middleton (ankle) posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 140-129 win over the Suns.

As expected, the Bucks managed Middleton's minutes carefully in his return from a 16-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, but the veteran wing looked spry in his first action since Feb. 6. While two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) sat out Sunday's contest, Middleton took on a 31.8 percent usage rate during his time on the court, narrowly outpacing Damian Lillard (30.4 percent) for the team lead. Though the extent of his offensive responsibility will likely take a hit if Antetokounmpo is back in action for the Bucks' next game Wednesday in Boston, Middleton could make up for any downturn in usage by picking up a few extra minutes. Head coach Doc Rivers hasn't specified what Middleton's restriction might look like Wednesday, but based on how he fared Sunday, the 32-year-old could realistically see a 30-minute role.