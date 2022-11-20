Middleton (wrist) will not play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Middleton appears to be inching closer and closer to making his debut, but it will not come Monday. The Bucks have released almost no details regarding Middleton's recovery from left wrist surgery, though coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that the All-Star was "able to do a little bit" at the team's most recent practice. Chances are, there's some gamesmanship involved in that quote from Budenholzer, so fantasy managers should continue to consider Middleton questionable on a game-by-game basis.