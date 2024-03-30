Middleton (ankle) is available to face the Hawks on Saturday.

Middleton was initially listed as probable for Saturday's contest, but the veteran forward will be available here and shouldn't have any restrictions regarding minutes or workload. Thus, make sure you have him rostered for this favorable matchup. Middleton is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game across his last five appearances.