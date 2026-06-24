Bucks' Nate Ament: Heading to Milwaukee

Ament was selected by the Bucks with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Ament appeared in 35 games for Tennessee in his lone college campaign, averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting 39.9 percent from the field in 29.7 minutes per tilt. The 6-foot-10 forward earned Second-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors for the Volunteers. Ament will be competing with Jaime Jaquez and Kyle Kuzma for minutes in Milwaukee, so it'll be interesting to see how his role develops over training camp.