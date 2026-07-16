Bucks' Nate Ament: Strong showing in SL win

Ament registered 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-91 Summer League win over Charlotte.

Ament broke through offensively, leading Milwaukee in scoring during a double-digit victory. Wednesday's outing was an encouraging step forward for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after he was held to single figures in each of his first three Summer League appearances. The Tennessee product is considered a raw prospect, but Ament figures to receive significant opportunities during his rookie campaign with a rebuilding Bucks squad.