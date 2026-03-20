Dieng supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-96 loss to the Jazz.

Returning to the starting five after he came off the bench Tuesday in his return from a two-game absence due to an illness, Dieng made a minor splash at both ends of the court, and his 25 minutes actually led the Bucks. Dieng has drained multiple threes in six of his eight appearances in March (seven starts), averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.3 threes in 27.6 minutes while shooting 47.4 percent from long distance.