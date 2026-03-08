Dieng amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over Utah.

Dieng has been one of the standout performers for the Bucks of late, and the versatile forward was just two rebounds and one assist away from recording a triple-double. Dieng has scored in double digits in his past three starts, and displays such as Saturday's will only strengthen his case to remain in the starting lineup.