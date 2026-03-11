Dieng contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.

Dieng made the most of his limited opportunities on the offensive end and bounced back from a sluggish two-point showing Sunday against Orlando. He also recorded his second double-double of the season by securing double-digit boards. Dieng should continue to see opportunities with the first unit as long as he keeps up this recent stretch of solid play.