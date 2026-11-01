Rollins chipped in nine points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 136-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Although it has only been six games, fantasy managers are right to be concerned when it comes to Rollins' projected fantasy value. In his six appearances, he has averaged just 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 200 in nine-category leagues. His playing time has ranged from 17 to 34 minutes, obviously impacting his on-court production. Those who drafted him are just going to have to sit tight and hope that things turn around at some point in the near future.