Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Had offseason shoulder surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rollins said Thursday that he underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Rollins pushed through a left shoulder issue during the 2024-25 regular season. He said he's 100 percent now, however, but he noted that it took a full four months of recovery. Rollins is projected to be the third-string point guard behind Kevin Porter and Cole Anthony this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Signs three-year deal with Bucks•
-
Ryan Rollins: Becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Qualifying offer extended•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Closes season out of rotation•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Heading back to bench•
-
Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Set to start against Indiana•