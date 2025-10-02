default-cbs-image
Rollins said Thursday that he underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Rollins pushed through a left shoulder issue during the 2024-25 regular season. He said he's 100 percent now, however, but he noted that it took a full four months of recovery. Rollins is projected to be the third-string point guard behind Kevin Porter and Cole Anthony this season.

