Rollins supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 loss to the Suns.

With Kevin Porter (knee) sidelined, Rollins should continue to start at point guard for the Bucks. Rollins has started four consecutive games, during which he has averaged 13.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per contest.