Rollins (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Rollins is in jeopardy of missing his first contest since Dec. 14 due to a non-COVID illness. The 22-year-old has received inconsistent playing time of late, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 9.4 minutes per contest.