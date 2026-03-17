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Bucks' Ryan Rollins: Iffy for Tuesday
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Rollins (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Rollins was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. If he's unable to give it a go, the Bucks may lean more on Cam Thomas with the second unit.
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