Rollins notched nine points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-120 win over the Wizards.

Kevin Porter will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his left ankle issue that forced him to leave Wednesday's game early. In his absence against the Wizards, it was Rollins who coach Doc Rivers turned to rather than Cole Anthony, with Anthony logging just 12 minutes on the night. With Porter's ankle injury appearing pretty significant, Rollins is likely to be scooped up in a lot of fantasy leagues with a clear runway for more minutes and usage.