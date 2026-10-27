Rollins closed Monday's 110-102 win over Indiana with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes.

Rollins delivered his highest-scoring performance through Milwaukee's first four games, connecting on three triples while committing just one turnover. The guard has reached double figures in three consecutive contests and continues to see substantial playing time alongside Tyler Herro. His combination of scoring and playmaking gives him some solid fantasy appeal.