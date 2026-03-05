Rollins supplied 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in this loss, but Rollins also posted an impressive line -- he ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season. Rollins has been a regular starter for the Bucks in 2025-26, and while he moved to the bench in the loss to Boston on March 2, he should keep his place in the first unit moving forward. Rollins is averaging 16.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game since the All-Star break.