Rollins is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday.

Rollins came off the bench during the Bucks' 112-105 loss to the Heat on Thursday, but he put together a productive performance with 16 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and two three-pointers over 33 minutes. He'll move back into the starting lineup alongside Kevin Porter in the frontcourt for Saturday's game due to the absence of Ousmane Dieng (illness).