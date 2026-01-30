Rollins finished Thursday's 109-99 loss to Washington with 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 26 minutes.

Rollins found success yet again on the offensive end, particularly from beyond the arc where he added nine of his 17 points. This improves his scoring average to 20.7 points over his last three appearances. Rollins also impressed with his playmaking ability, and he added to his solid evening by tying his season high in swipes.