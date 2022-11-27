Mamukelashvili amassed 27 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes in Saturday's 133-126 win over Sioux Falls.

Mamukelashvili scored nine of his 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Herd held on for the victory. Five of his 10 boards came off the offensive glass. He's averaging 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while making 50.7 percent of his shot attempts through five contests.