Herro had 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 112-100 loss to Minnesota.

Herro recorded zero points in the opening quarter and didn't score his first bucket until the 4:58 mark of the second. However, the star guard still finished with a team-high scoring total and paced all players in steals. He's knocked down four triples in three straight games and has reached the 20-point mark in five of his seven regular-season appearances thus far.