Smith signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Bucks on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

According to Scotto, only the first two seasons of the deal are guaranteed, while the third year is non-guaranteed and the fourth year is a team option. The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 19-year-old Smith was one of the few bright spots for the G League Ignite squad that went 2-32 during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-9 forward appeared in 43 total games between the regular season and G League Showcase Cup, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range while averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 triples, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in only 22.2 minutes per contest. Smith will likely be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Milwaukee rotation heading into training camp, but on a Bucks team that's lacking in quality frontcourt depth, it wouldn't be surprising if he plays meaningful minutes at some point during his rookie season.