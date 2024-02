Caruso (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Caruso missed Wednesday's game due to a hamstring issue, which resulted in Andre Drummond receiving a spot start against Cleveland's more traditional frontcourt. It'll be interesting to see if Drummond can stick with the starters if Caruso misses another game, but if he does, he'd make for quite the attractive fantasy target. Check back for another update on Caruso following Friday's shootaround.