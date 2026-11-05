Caruso produced seven points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over Cleveland.

Caruso made the most of his limited offensive opportunities, converting all four free-throw attempts while contributing on the glass and as a facilitator. However, he failed to record a steal or block, limiting his fantasy impact despite finishing with a team-best plus-16 rating. His defensive upside remains appealing in deeper leagues, but his modest scoring role makes him difficult to trust consistently.