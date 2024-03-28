Drummond closed Wednesday's 125-99 victory over the Pacers with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes.

Drummond has now recorded back-to-back doubles for the first time since late February. The veteran big man has also shot 73.5 percent on 3.4 free-throw attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances. Despite coming off the bench, Drummond is averaging 8.1 rebounds a game over his 14 outings in March.