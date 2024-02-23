Drummond is not in the starting lineup to face the Celtics on Thursday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Drummond started against the Cavaliers in Chicago's last game before the All-Star break solely due to matchup reasons, but he moves back to the bench here against a Boston team that features Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum in its frontcourt. Drummond is averaging 8.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game across his last five appearances with the second unit.