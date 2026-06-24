Bulls' Caleb Wilson: Heading to Chicago

Wilson was selected by the Bulls with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Wilson will now head to Chicago after playing his only collegiate season in North Carolina. The 19-year-old logged 24 regular-season appearances with the Tar Heels, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.5 steals across 31.3 minutes per game. However, after suffering a fractured left hand during the Feb. 10 meeting with Miami, he subsequently sustained a broken right thumb in practice, resulting in season-ending surgery. Wilson's athleticism and explosiveness set him apart from most, though he had trouble taking care of the ball, averaging 2.0 turnovers per contest. His three-point shooting also needs work. With that in mind, Wilson has a high ceiling, but it may take him time to develop and improve in certain areas. Still, he will have an opportunity to earn minutes immediately with the Bulls, a team focused on rebuilding around Matas Buzelis (ankle) and Josh Giddey (ankle), even though there could be some growing pains along the way.