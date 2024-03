White (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

White returned from a three-game absence due to a right hip strain Thursday and posted 13 points (5-13 FG) in 29 minutes during a loss to Houston. He's emerged from the game without suffering a setback and should be good to go Saturday, but the Bulls may continue to be cautious with the breakout point guard, who's averaging career highs in points (19.4), assists (5.2), rebounds (4.7) and made threes (2.8) per game.