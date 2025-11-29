White (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, although head coach Billy Donovan revealed that this is the last back-to-back set in which White will have limitations. White's next chance to play will come against Orlando on Monday. With White out, Ayo Dosunmu could start at shooting guard next to Josh Giddey.