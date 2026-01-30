White produced 14 points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to Miami.

White was one of several Chicago players who shot the ball poorly in this contest, and in reality, the fact that he went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe salvaged his fantasy output. White has posted exactly 14 points in back-to-back games while shooting 26.9 percent from the field in those contests. It's a clear regression from his previous stretch of five consecutive appearances with 20 or more points between Jan. 18 to Jan. 26. His long-term fantasy upside lies somewhere between those two stretches.