Terry produced seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 136-126 win over Atlanta.

Terry is beginning to flash his combination of size and athleticism, helping enable Chicago's tempo and chipping in on the glass. That being said, he has exceeded 12 minutes of action on just eight occasions this season, so his rhythm and sample size are extremely limited.