Terry is listed as probable for Wednesday's game in Cleveland with left patella tendinitis.

Terry missed games Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 due to ankle sprain, but he's appearing on the injury report with a new health concern as the Bulls prepare to close out their pre-All-Star-break schedule Wednesday. The knee issue doesn't look as though it'll prevent Terry from playing Wednesday, but he may be in line for only limited minutes off the bench if Alex Caruso (toe) puts an end to a one-game absence.