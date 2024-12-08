Terry (knee) will not return to Sunday's game against the 76ers, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Terry left the game with 10:14 remaining in the second quarter and will not return due to an undisclosed right knee injury. The 22-year-old will likely undergo further tests and imaging on the knee, and in his absence, Julian Phillips and Matas Buzelis are candidates for a slight uptick in playing time off the bench.
