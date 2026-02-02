This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Dario Saric: Does not play Sunday
Saric did not play during Sunday's 134-91 loss to the Heat.
Saric was not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest, but it appears he was simply not with the team yet after being traded from the Kings on Saturday. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Bucks.