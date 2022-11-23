Dragic (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dragic is listed as probable due to a left shoulder injury he suffered during Monday's win over Boston. Given the designation, it seemed likely he'd be able to suit up against the Bucks, but the veteran guard's status may be in jeopardy after he didn't participate in shootaround. Fantasy managers are encouraged to monitor Dragic's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking him into lineups.