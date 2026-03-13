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Yabusele (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Yabusele skipped Thursday's loss to the Lakers, but there's a chance he could get back out there for Friday's game. Jalen Smith (calf) isn't expected to play, so if Yabusele is cleared, he'll likely be starting.

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