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Yabusele (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in San Antonio.

Yabusele is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Lachlan Olbrich could see heavy minutes as the last center standing in Chicago.

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