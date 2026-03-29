Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in San Antonio.
Yabusele is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Lachlan Olbrich could see heavy minutes as the last center standing in Chicago.
More News
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Won't play against Memphis•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Starting versus Oklahoma City•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Available Friday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Still nursing ankle issue•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Chips in 11 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Cleared to play Wednesday•