Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left foot soreness.
If Yabusele can't play Thursday, Nick Richards would have a chance to start, and there would be more minutes available for Lachlan Olbrich and Leonard Miller. Check back for another update on Yabusele closer to Thursday's tip.
More News
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Logs season high in minutes•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double in loss to OKC•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Plays well in win•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Will play Saturday•