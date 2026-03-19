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Bulls' Isaac Okoro: Another absence coming
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1 min read
Okoro (knee) will not play Thursday against the Cavaliers.
Okoro will be sidelined for a sixth straight game Thursday. His next chance to play comes Monday against Houston. Leonard Miller is likely to continue playing extended minutes for Chicago.
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