Okoro (knee) posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 157-137 loss to the 76ers.

Despite starting in each of his previous 55 appearances this season, Okoro came off the bench after he had missed the Bulls' previous seven games due to right patellofemoral pain syndrome. The Bulls may have deployed Okoro on the second unit in an effort to manage his playing time, but after the 25-year-old's knee appeared to hold up well during Wednesday's contest, he could be cleared to rejoin the starting five in the team's next game Friday in Oklahoma City.