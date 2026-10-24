Smith recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 132-125 victory over the Bucks.

Smith recorded a 14-and-13 double-double, adding three blocks, despite playing just 24 minutes. Zach Collins failed to see the floor, with Chicago opting to play Leonard Miller and, to a lesser extent, Noah Essengue, as small-ball center options. Nic Claxton remains without a specific timetable for his return from a hamstring injury, meaning Smith should be rostered in all formats moving forward.