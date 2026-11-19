Smith recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 win over the Nets.

Smith grabbed five offensive rebounds Wednesday, continuing his strong interior activity despite reduced minutes in the blowout. He's scored at least 14 points in five straight games while providing valuable three-point production from the center position. His combination of perimeter shooting, rebounding and defensive upside warrants attention across fantasy formats.