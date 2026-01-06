Carter registered six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics.

Carter saw playing time for the first time in the past three games and for just the third time in the past 13 games. It's been another disappointing season for the veteran, who has been used only in emergencies. In 17 appearances, he has averaged 6.2 points and 1.6 three-pointers in 13.1 minutes per game.